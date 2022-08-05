YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP)Adding to its recruitment drive ahead of the World Cup, Cameroon’s soccer federation said Friday that Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo wants to switch his international eligibility from France to Cameroon.

Mbeumo would be the third former France under-21 international this year to switch to Cameroon. FIFA previously approved requests by winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who have family ties to Cameroon and never played for the French senior national team.

Mbeumo, who turns 23 on Sunday, joined Brentford from French side Troyes in 2019 and helped the London club win promotion to the Premier League last year. He scored four goals as Brentford impressed in its debut top-tier season and placed 13th.

The Cameroon federation said Mbeumo was ”motivated by the renewed credibility” of the federation, now led by former great Samuel Eto’o, and professionalism in how national teams are managed.

Cameroon is coached by Rigobert Song, who played at four World Cups between 1994 and 2010 and is the only player to have made more appearances than Eto’o for the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon has been drawn in a World Cup group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. The tournament in Qatar starts on Nov. 21.

