ARCADIA, Calif. (AP)The Breeders’ Cup will return to Santa Anita for a record 11th time in 2023.

The world championships will mark their 40th anniversary next year on Nov. 3 and 4 at the Southern California track.

Santa Anita last hosted in 2019 when a wagering record of over $175 million was set. That year’s final race was marred by the death of Mongolian Groom in the Classic. He was euthanized after suffering a broken bone during the race. The accident came after dozens of horse deaths at the track in less than a year. As a result, major safety overhauls were completed and the track’s safety record improved.

The 2016 event at Santa Anita set the event’s all-time attendance record, with 118,484 fans over two days.

This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 4-5.

