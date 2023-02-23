SAO PAULO (AP)South American soccer body CONMEBOL condemned racist incidents that took place in Venezuela’s capital before a Copa Libertadores qualifying match between Carabobo and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro.

Fans of the local team were filmed as they directed monkey chants at the visitors on Wednesday night in Caracas.

The governing body on Thursday called the actions ”absolutely unacceptable.”

The match ended 0-0 and second leg will be played on March 1 in Brazil.

Several racist incidents took place at last year’s Copa Libertadores, many of them targeting Brazilian players at away matches. Most clubs involved had to pay fines when their fans were caught.

Atletico Mineiro said on Twitter it filed a formal complaint to match organizers. Carabobo also condemned racist fans.

—

