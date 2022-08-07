NEW YORK (AP)The Atlanta Braves optioned struggling right-hander Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday prior to their series finale with the New York Mets.

Anderson, sent to Triple-A along with outfielder Guillermo Heredia, allowed four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts Friday night against the Mets. Atlanta won 9-6 after leading 8-0 in the second inning.

The 24-year-old Anderson has been a key member of the Braves’ rotation over the last three seasons, posting a 21-13 record and 3.99 ERA in 51 career starts. He also has been a force in the postseason, going 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA over eight playoff starts, including a victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.

This season, Anderson has struggled. He has a 5.11 ERA over 21 starts and was tied for the major league lead with 53 walks. He hasn’t finished seven innings in any of his outings.

”It’s tough,” Anderson said. ”I haven’t thrown the ball all that well.”

Anderson will remain on the taxi squad and serve as the 27th man for the Braves’ doubleheader in Miami on Saturday. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Anderson would start one of the two games.

”We need to get him right,” Snitker said. ”He’s a big part of what we’ve got going on. Hopefully he can take a step back and reassess things and get himself going.”

Right-hander Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A and catcher Chadwick Tromp was selected to the major league roster in corresponding moves.

Tromp will serve in a backup role while Travis d’Arnaud recovers from a lower right leg injury.

D’Arnaud was lifted late in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader after New York slugger Pete Alonso slid into him hard on a play at the plate. The All-Star catcher was in a walking boot Sunday, but Snitker indicated he expected d’Arnaud back before Friday’s series opener with the Marlins.

The defending World Series champion Braves are in second place in the NL East. They began the day 5 1/2 games behind the Mets.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports