PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time ever the Ripken Elite Tournament is hosting a special in Panama City Beach.

Braves Hall of Famer Andruw Jones spoke to participants this afternoon. Jones was a 10-time Gold Glove winner. He won all ten consecutively with the Braves from 1998 to 2007. He also made five trips to the All-Star Game while playing for Atlanta.

The former slugger said he hopes kids learn to swing at a steady level, rather than worrying about launch angles.

“You want to have a more level swing than an upper swing,” Jones said. “Because like I said its hard to hit a ball that’s moving going up. And as much level, as much as you keep your bat path in the zone, the better chance of making contact or putting the ball in play that you are.”