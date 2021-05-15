Braves’ Anderson loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs Brewers

Atlanta Braves’ Ian Anderson pitches during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Daniel Vogelbach led off the seventh with a single and Pablo Reyes followed with a double, finishing Anderson.

Anderson had struck out four and walked four in the first six innings. The 23-year-old righty was backed by the Braves defense when they turned a crisp double play to end the sixth.

Anderson began the game with a 2-1 record in seven starts this season.

