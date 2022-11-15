PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons scored 16 points as Bradley beat Eastern Michigan 89-61 on Tuesday night.

Leons had six rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Ja’Shon Henry scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (1-2) with 20 points and six rebounds. Colin Golson Jr. added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Tyson Acuff had seven points.

Bradley entered halftime up 41-21. Leons paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Bradley outscored Eastern Michigan in the second half by eight points, with Tahvanainen scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bradley hosts Southeast Missouri State while Eastern Michigan visits Oakland.

