PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Duke Deen had 18 points in Bradley’s 68-53 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Deen shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Braves (5-3). Rienk Mast scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added 11 rebounds. Connor Hickman was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Bowen Born led the Panthers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Tytan Anderson added eight points, eight rebounds and three steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Trey Campbell had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.