PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team pulled out a win over Bay 28-16 on Monday night.

The Tornadoes were up going into the half, but the Bucks came out in the second to score 21 points and didn’t allow Bay to score at all.

Bozeman now improves to 4-4 and will be back in action on Friday against Jay.

Bay falls to 2-7 and will be back in action on Nov. 1 against Rutherford.