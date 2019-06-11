Bozeman's Cade Parker wins 1A Player of the Year award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Bozeman pitcher Cade Parker was named the 1A Player of the Year Monday.

Parker started all four years at Bozeman and now he's heading to Florida Atlantic in the fall.

In his senior year, he recorded 23 RBIs and three home runs.

Parker was also one of our scholar athletes of the week this spring, you can read more about him here: https://www.mypanhandle.com/sports/scholar-athlete-of-the-week-cade-parker/1839133828