Bozeman girls soccer dedicates season to late teammate Caroline Long

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bozeman girls soccer team is dedicating its season to their late teammate Caroline Long.

Long was killed in a car accident in August.

“Every game we play is for her every win every loss it’s for her it’s everything we’ve got we give it all we’ve got every single game,” senior Emily Bowen said.

“I know she’s watching us and she’s proud of what we’re doing,” coach Amber Smith said.

Bozeman has retired Long’s jersey and now the whole team wears a number three on their sleeves.

“I decided our left sleeve would be best because it’s closest to our hearts,” Smith said.

Long was a varsity starter for the Bucks.

“Every time I turn around I expect to see her at center D, I don’t get to see her there anymore it’s just really hard,” senior Caitlynn Oswald said.

Bozeman lost to Bay 5-0 on Thursday night.

The Bucks’ next game will be on Dec. 3 against Franklin County.