Bozeman baseball has high hopes for the season

PANAMA CITY, FL. - The Bozeman baseball team has big goals for this season. They want to go all the way this year.

It's still early though. The Bucks are 2-0 right now and face Rutherford Friday night.

Bucks head coach Jeff Patton said he thinks that the team can do it this year.

"We've got high expectations, you know, I think this could be one of the better teams that we've had. We don't shy away at the goals, the goals are getting through the district, and getting the playoffs and getting to the final four, I mean those are our goals. We talk about them, they talk about them, they want them," Patton said. "We haven't finished the deal yet, we've been in the final four a few times, we have plenty of district and region championships. But we want to finish the whole thing and we've got a club good enough to do it you know sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way, but if we keep doing everything we're supposed to do, we're gonna put ourselves in a position to have a shot at it."