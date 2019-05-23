Bozeman and Sneads both get knocked out of 1A State tournament
Bucks lose to Chiefland, Sneads loses to Williston
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Bozeman and Sneads baseball teams will be heading back to the Panhandle.
The Bucks and Pirates both lost in their 1A semifinals games Wednesday.
Sneads took on Williston first and lost to the Tigers 4-2.
After the Pirates lost, Bozeman took on Chiefland. The Bucks lost 7-2 to the Indians.
Sneads ends their season going 20-9 overall. Bozeman ends their season going 27-3 overall.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Criticized for not running hard, New York Mets second…
-
CHICAGO (AP) - Cole Hamels struggled in his first start against his…
-
VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Sneads softball team's post-season run has…