Bozeman and Sneads both get knocked out of 1A State tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Bozeman and Sneads baseball teams will be heading back to the Panhandle.

The Bucks and Pirates both lost in their 1A semifinals games Wednesday.

Sneads took on Williston first and lost to the Tigers 4-2.

After the Pirates lost, Bozeman took on Chiefland. The Bucks lost 7-2 to the Indians.

Sneads ends their season going 20-9 overall. Bozeman ends their season going 27-3 overall.