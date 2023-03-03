Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has credited the Premier League leaders for their efforts in Gabriel Jesus’ absence, with the Brazilian nearing a return after four months out injured.

While Jesus has not recovered from knee surgery in time to face Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Arteta says the striker is “in a good place” as he eyes a comeback.

Arsenal have seized a five-point lead at the Premier League summit despite Jesus being absent since the World Cup, leaving Arteta delighted with his players’ determination to step up.

“He’s not far now. I don’t want to give a timeline – he’s not very close, but he’s not far at all, and he’s feeling better every day,” Arteta said on Friday. “The doctors are confident with the way the injury is evolving and we are in a good place with him, I think.

“That was a huge blow for the team,” Arteta added on Jesus’ injury. “We knew the importance of Gabi and the way he transformed this period and the belief. But to be fair, the team made a step forward and players took more responsibility individually. They were keen to maintain the level and we have done it so far.”

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City last time out, but boss Gary O’Neil is bullish about their chances against another title-chasing side.

“It was the most aggressive we have been all season,” he said of their last performance. “We made some mistakes and against top sides you get punished but the intensity and gameplan was correct.

“Everyone around us will already have it down as Arsenal three points and Bournemouth zero. But we go there to win a game of football and cause them problems. If we can spin that and cause a shock, it adds to our points – but also does damage to those around us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Odegaard has been involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League games against promoted sides, scoring five and assisting two. He’s netted in all three such games this season, including a brace at Bournemouth in the reverse fixture, while the Norwegian was also on the scoresheet in Wednesday’s 4-0 rout of Everton.

Bournemouth – Hamed Traore

Traore has looked bright since joining on loan from Sassuolo in January – no Bournemouth player to have started a Premier League game this season can better his tallies of 3.8 dribbles completed and 2.92 chances created per 90 minutes. With Arsenal likely to dominate possession, he could get some joy on the break.

MATCH PREDICTION – ARSENAL WIN

– Arsenal have won three successive Premier League games since their 3-1 defeat at home to rivals City last month, and they will be overwhelmingly favoured to continue that run on Saturday.

– The Gunners have won all six of their home games against Bournemouth in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 17-2. Only against Gainsborough Trinity (8/8) do the Gunners have a better 100 per cent home record.

– Bournemouth have also won just one of their last nine away league games (D2 L6), though that success did come on their last road trip at Wolves.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Arsenal 67.6 per cent

Bournemouth 11.8 per cent

Draw 20.6 per cent