PARIS (AP)Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was summoned on Friday for France’s Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Adrien Rabiot, only to get injured himself on English Premier League duty hours later.

Kamara came off just before halftime in Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton, having failed to run off an injury he sustained in a challenge moments earlier.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard said he was concerned about the injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps decided to replace Rabiot as a precautionary measure after assessing the Juventus player’s left calf injury.

France plays Austria on Sept. 22 and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

France is facing relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The team is in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.

