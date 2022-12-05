New Hampshire will be looking for more from its offense when it goes on the road to face Boston College on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

After opening the season 2-0, New Hampshire has lost its last five games and hasn’t scored more than 61 points in any of the losses. The Wildcats, who play in the America East Conference, have 10 new players on their roster from the 2021-22 season.

“In a lot of games we just haven’t been good enough on offense,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said.

BC (5-4), which is looking to end a two-game losing streak, has already been upset at home by an America East team this season. Maine went to BC and posted a 69-64 victory on Nov. 14.

Of greater concern to BC fans is the health of starting point guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who injured his hamstring in the first half of BC’s 75-59 loss at Duke on Saturday and did not return to the game. Ashton-Langford, a graduate student, is tied with Jaeden Zackery for the team lead in scoring at 11.0 points per game.

BC freshman guard/forward Prince Aligbe returned to the court against Duke after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Aligbe was limited to four minutes and was 0 for 2 from the floor.

“I had a feeling that it was important for him to get five to six minutes, obviously, so maybe he can get 10 to 12 in the next game that he plays,” BC coach Earl Grant said. “I told him to go out and play hard and try to do the best that he could.”

New Hampshire relies heavily on 6-foot-6 junior forward Clarence Daniels, who leads the team in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (11.4). Daniels had 18 rebounds for the second consecutive game when New Hampshire lost to Columbia 56-52 on Saturday.

Junior guard Kyree Brown is the only other New Hampshire player averaging more than 10 points per game (12.4).

–Field Level Media