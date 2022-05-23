DORTMUND, Germany (AP)Borussia Dortmund is appointing Edin Terzić as coach for next season, entrusting the former interim manager to take charge on a permanent basis following Marco Rose’s dismissal last week.

The 39-year-old Terzić, who spent last season as the club’s technical director, will sign a contract on Tuesday to take over as first-team coach through June 2025, Dortmund said in a statement on Monday.

“We held several intensive discussions with Edin Terzić last weekend and are convinced that this personnel decision is the right one for BVB,” Dortmund’s incoming sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “Edin knows our club, the environment, a large part of the team and the areas we would like to fine-tune to be able to offer successful football to our fans.”

Kehl said the next season is a “fresh sporting start” and that “we will press ahead with this together with great joy and passion.”

Terzić led Dortmund to the German Cup title and Champions League qualification last year after he took over on an interim basis from the fired Lucien Favre. But Dortmund had agreed a deal for then Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Rose to take over after the season and Terzić stepped aside.

Rose’s tenure did not meet expectations with Dortmund suffering early exits in the German Cup, Champions League and then Europa League, while the team rarely looked like challenging Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Dortmund lost both games to the Bavarian powerhouse, which wrapped up the title with three rounds to spare.

Dortmund announced last Friday that it was

after what it described as an “unsatisfactory season.”

Terzić’s appointment comes after the club has already made four new signings for next season – defenders Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck from Bayern Munich and Freiburg, respectively, forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg, and midfielder Salih Özcan from Cologne.

“We will do everything in our power every day to make the team and the entire club successful,” said Terzić, who will have to do without the Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports