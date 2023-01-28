BOISE, Idaho (AP)Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points as Boise State beat Colorado State 80-59 on Saturday night.

Degenhart went 10 of 11 from the field for the Broncos (17-5, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo added 17 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Naje Smith recorded 16 points.

The Rams (10-12, 2-7) were led by Isaiah Stevens, who posted 19 points, five assists and two steals. Jalen Lake added nine points for Colorado State.

Boise State took the lead with 19:09 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-29 at halftime, with Agbo racking up 14 points. Boise State pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Colorado State by six points in the final half, as Degenhart led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Boise State visits Air Force while Colorado State hosts UNLV.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.