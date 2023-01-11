LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Allin Blunt had 18 points in UMass-Lowell’s 80-65 victory over Vermont on Wednesday night.

Blunt had six rebounds for the River Hawks (15-3, 3-1 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim added 18 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 4 from distance), and he also had seven assists. Everette Hammond finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Catamounts (8-10, 2-2) were led by Robin Duncan, who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Matt Veretto added 14 points for Vermont. In addition, Aaron Deloney finished with 11 points.

UMass-Lowell plays Saturday against Binghamton on the road, while Vermont hosts Maine on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.