LOWELL, Mass. (AP)llin Blunt had 19 points in UMass Lowell’s 75-64 win against New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the America East Conference Tournament semifinals.

Blunt had four steals for the River Hawks (26-7). Everette Hammond scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Ayinde Hikim recorded 14 points and was 3 of 8 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Nick Johnson led the way for the Wildcats (15-15,) with 21 points and four steals. Kyree Brown added 15 points and seven assists for New Hampshire. In addition, Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.