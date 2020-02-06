Blountstown’s Treven Smith and Alex Valdez sign on national signing day

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– Blountstown Football players Treven Smith and Alex Valdez signed their letters of intent to play football at the college level on national signing day.

Smith signed as a running back with Florida A&M University. Smith broke a state record with 365 yards and five touchdowns in the Class 1A State Championship game. He said FAMU was at the game and it was after the breakout performance that talks with the Rattlers became serious.

“It’s close to home and I’m familiar with Tallahassee so I just decided to stay home,” Smith said.

Alex Valdez signed to play slot at Cumberland University. Valdez went on a visit to the school over the summer and was extended an offer before his senior season even began.

“They’ve just always been in contact with me and the offer I’m getting is pretty good and it’s a nice school and I kind of wanted to get out of the state so I think it will be good for me,” Valdez said.