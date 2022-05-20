BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Blountstown faced Port St. Joe in a football jamboree Friday night.

The Tigers are now led by Greg Jordan who was Blountstown’s head coach from 2006-2017. He led Blountstown to a 120-42 record over that time period.

“This should be a good baseline. Blountstown and (Port) St. Joe’s traditionally always a good rivalry,” Jordan said. “And it’s a good barometer to see where you are heading into the summer and some things you need to work on and get better at. And we’ll see a lot of that tonight.”