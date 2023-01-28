RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Devontae Blanton finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 73-63 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday night.

Leland Walker hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 for the Colonels (14-9, 7-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Michael Moreno added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Garrett Tipton led the Knights (10-13, 5-5) with 17 points. Juston Betz added 13 points and seven rebounds. Peter Suder contributed 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Eastern Kentucky hosts Jacksonville State while Bellarmine hosts Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.