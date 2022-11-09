PHOENIX (AP)Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 16 points as Grand Canyon beat San Diego Christian 101-50 on Wednesday night.

Blacksher shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (2-0). Gabe McGlothan added 13 points while going 6 of 10 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Kobe Knox went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Greg Chew Jr. finished with 20 points for the (0-2). Joshua O’Campo added 10 points for San Diego Christian. Ausage Siamu also had eight points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Grand Canyon next plays Saturday against Nevada on the road, and San Diego Christian will visit San Diego on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.