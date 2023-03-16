CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman had surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday.

The team said the operation was performed in Los Angeles. Team physician Michael Terry said the 23-year-old Guttman is expected “to be out of hockey activities for approximately four months.”

Guttman had been a pleasant surprise for rebuilding Chicago. He made his NHL debut last month and finished the season with four goals and two assists in 14 games.

Guttman was selected by Tampa Bay in the 2017 draft. He agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago in August 2022 that had a $950,000 salary cap hit.

—

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports