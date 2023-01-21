WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop’s 27 points helped George Washington defeat Dayton 76-69 on Saturday.

Bishop also contributed seven assists for the Colonials (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 18 points while shooting 3 for 9 and 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds. Maximus Edwards added 15 points.

The Flyers (13-7, 5-2) were led by Toumani Camara, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Daron Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton. Malachi Smith also recorded 12 points.

George Washington took the lead with 17:27 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-22 at halftime, with Edwards racking up 13 points. Bishop scored 18 points in the second half to help lead George Washington to a seven-point victory.

Both teams next play Wednesday. George Washington hosts Saint Joseph’s while Dayton visits Rhode Island.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.