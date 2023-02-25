ATHENS, Ga. (AP)D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor combined for 11 3-pointers and 35 points as Missouri took off in the second half to beat Georgia 85-63 on Saturday.

Trailing by a point, the Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 in the second half, finishing with seven 3s in each half on 28 total attempts. Hodge hit six 3s and scored 18 points, Honor added five 3s and had 17 points with Noah Carter adding 12 points and DeAndre Gholston 10.

Kario Oquendo scored 14 points, Mardrez McBride 12 and Braelen Bridges 10 but the trio combined for only eight in the second half. The Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) made 10 of 29 3-point attempts but were outscored 32-11 off 19 turnovers and lost their third straight.

Hodge and Honor each had a pair of 3-pointers in a 13-3 run to open the second half for a nine-point lead at the first media timeout. After a 3-pointer from Georgia’s Justin Hill, the Tigers scored the next eight points to lead by 16. The lead reached 26 late in the game.

Georgia’s made eight 3-pointers – three each from Oquendo and McBride – and Missouri seven – with four by Hodge – in the first half which ended with Georgia up 41-40 after having led by as many as eight.

Missouri has won more than 20 games for the first time since winning 23 in 2013-14. The Tigers are at LSU on Wednesday and conclude their regular season at home against Mississippi on Saturday.

Georgia is host to Florida on Tuesday and ends the regular season at South Carolina on Saturday.

MAKING IT COUNT

Georgia forward Jailyn Ingram made his first start of the season on Senior Day and hit an early 3-pointer to go over 1,500 career points in his seventh collegiate season.

