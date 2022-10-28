BOSTON (AP)Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith also scored to help Boston improve to 6-0 at home this season.

Marchand returned after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in May to repair the cartilage in his hips. The 34-year-old forward was expected to be off the ice for six months. Instead, he was proclaimed good to return by Bruins coach Jim Montgomery following the morning skate Thursday.

Adam Erne scored for Detroit.

OILERS 6, BLACKHAWKS 5

CHICAGO (AP) – Leon Draisaitl scored the tiebreaking goal with 37.6 seconds left and had two assists to lead Edmonton over Chicago for its third straight victory.

Connor McDavid scored three goals and added an assist in his 12th career hat trick and second this season.

Draisaitl lifted a shot from the right side with goalie Alex Stalock down to settle a wild, penalty-filled contest and snap Chicago’s four-game winning streak.

Patrick Kane scored on a rebound with 3:11 remaining to tie at 5 after McDavid put the Oilers ahead 5-4 at 10:16 of the third period to complete his hat trick with Edmonton’s third power-play goal of the night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman each scored in their third straight game as Edmonton (5-3-0) won for the fourth time in five.

McDavid has eight goals and seven assists in eight games this season.

Max Domi had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou, Reese Johnson and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago (4-3-0). Kane added two assists.

FLYERS 4, PANTHERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves and Philadelphia defeated Florida.

Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton and Zack MacEwen also scored for the rebuilding Flyers, who are off to a surprising 5-2 start.

Gustav Forsling, Josh Mahura and Brandon Montour had goals for the Panthers.

Philadelphia turned the game with the only two goals of the second period to go in front 4-2.

Florida outshot the Flyers 51-22 overall.

PREDATORS 6, BLUES 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Roman Josi had a goal and two assists as Nashville defeated St. Louis to stop its five-game losing streak.

Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had three assists, and Cole Smith added two.

Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn scored and Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for the Blues, who have lost three straight.

McCarron and Sanford scored 37 seconds apart late in the second period to send the Predators to the second intermission with a 3-2 lead. Both scored their first goals of the season.

STARS 2, CAPITALS 0

DALLAS (AP) – Joel Kiviranta scored an unassisted short-handed goal, Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his first shutout this season and Dallas blanked Washington.

Jason Robertson redirected Nils Lundkvist’s hard shot from the high slot to open the scoring in the first period before Kiviranta’s hustle play gave the Stars some breathing room midway through the third.

It was the third goal for both Kiviranta and Robertson as the Stars bounced back from their first two regulation losses after starting 4-0-1. They are perfect in three home games.

Oettinger rebounded from his first loss and improved to 5-1.

SHARKS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give San Jose a victory over Toronto.

Karlsson also had two assists as the Sharks won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4.

Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, giving him 300 NHL goals. Timo Meier added a goal and assisted on the winner. Kappo Kahkonen made 22 saves for his first victory of the season.

Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and David Kampf scored for the Maple Leafs. Erik Kallgren stopped 27 shots.

JETS 6, KINGS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection during the third period and Winnipeg rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won consecutive games for the first time this season. Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg, which had 12 players on the scoresheet.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots.

Gabriel Vilardi scored for the second straight game for the Kings, who have dropped three of four. Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, while Arthur Kaliyev and Blake Lizotte also scored. Jonathan Quick made 13 saves.

Brenden Dillon got a turnover deep in the offensive zone and fired a shot that Jonsson-Fjallby redirected past Quick at 14:23. Wheeler added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

CANUCKS 5, KRAKEN 4

SEATTLE (AP) – Ilya Mikheyev scored his first two goals of the season and Vancouver ended its season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games by beating Seattle.

Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Conor Garland each had a goal and an assist to help coach Bruce Broudreau reach 600 NHL wins. Garland scored the winner into an empty net.

Thatcher Demko stopped 32 shots for the Canucks, including two as he lay on his back midway through the third period.

Jamie Oleksiak, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, with Schwartz connecting on a power play with 30 seconds left.

Jordan Eberle had two assists, reaching 600 points. Martin Jones made 14 saves for the Kraken, who are 0-5 against their nearest rival.

WILD 4, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as Minnesota snapped Ottawa’s four-game win streak.

Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added an empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.

After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand with a perfect record. Instead, the Senators went 4-1-0.

Alex DeBrincat and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, back in goal after missing the last game with an undisclosed ailment, stopped 36 shots.

CANADIENS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining to lift Montreal over Buffalo.

Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves.

Anderson scored the winner with 3:46 left. Following a flurry in front of the Buffalo net and a highlight-reel save by Sabres goalie Eric Comrie, the puck found its way back to Anderson, who scored on a long shot.

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Comrie had 31 saves.

