Beth Wade resigns as Gulf Coast softball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Gulf Coast is searching for another head coach after head softball coach Beth Wade resigned Monday.

Wade led the Commodores for the last five seasons and has an overall record of 167-95.

She will still be coaching just as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston.

Gulf Coast said they hope to have a new coach in the position by early July.