EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Jalen Benjamin had 15 points to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 59-55 victory over Marist on Sunday.

Benjamin shot 6 of 13 from the field for the Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds. George Tinsley hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Patrick Gardner finished with 17 points and three steals to pace the Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6). Noah Harris added 14 points, while Tyler Saint-Furcy scored nine.

NEXT UP

Mount St. Mary’s plays Thursday against Fairfield at home, while Marist hosts Rider on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.