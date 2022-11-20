ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Austin Benigni had 23 points in Navy’s 80-67 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.

Benigni had five assists for the Midshipmen (4-1). Patrick Dorsey shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tyler Nelson shot 2 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Malek Green finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (4-2). Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15 points and two steals for Youngstown State. In addition, Brandon Rush finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.