Beloved coach at Fort Walton Beach High School dies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Forth Walton Beach High School posted to Facebook Tuesday announcing the death of former coach Ernie Green.

According to past articles, Ernie Green retired in 2015 after many years coaching athletics and teaching at the school.

“I know in my heart Ernie walked to the first tee box in Heaven and asked Arnold Palmer how much they were playing for per hole. Hit ‘em long and straight Coach!” Fort Walton Beach FB Post

The services for Ernie Green are listed below:

Location: Saint Mary’s Catholic Church

Address: 110 St Mary Ave SW, Fort Walton Bch, FL

Date: Saturday, March 7th (his birthday), 2020

Time: Service @ 1PM, followed by…

Burial @ Beal Memorial Cemetery, followed by…

Repass @ St Mary’s (Reception Hall/Gym)