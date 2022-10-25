WASHINGTON (AP)Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal’s back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 119-98 on Tuesday night.

Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points, Will Barton contributed 16 and Beal was able to finish with 13.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 25 points and Cade Cunningham added 18.

The Wizards led 56-49 at halftime and went on a 16-5 run in the third that pushed the lead to 17 points. A 3-pointer by Monte Morris made it 76-59.

Playing against an opponent with nobody taller than 6-foot-9 in the starting lineup, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis had a productive game. He threw down a one-handed alley-oop dunk from Beal in the first quarter and finished 8 of 13 from the field.

After falling behind big in the third, the Pistons were never able to get closer than eight. They had the lead down to nine in the fourth when Beal made a fadeaway jumper while being fouled. The three-point play put Washington up 93-81 with 9:21 remaining.

The Wizards won 10 of their first 13 games last season and have won three of their first four in 2022-23.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain) did not play. … Isaiah Stewart scored 13 points and Jaden Ivey had 11.

Wizards: Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain) was out. … Beal finished with six assists, extending his career-best streak of games with at least five to 21 games. … Rui Hachimura scored 10 points. … The Wizards shot 52% from the field.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

—

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports