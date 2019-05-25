Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies challenge Mowat Mustangs in basketball game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A few deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Office traded their law enforcement uniforms for basketball one's Friday.

The deputies team called the Stars took on the Mowat Mustangs for a little pick-up basketball game.

The Mowat gym was packed to see their local law enforcement take on their home team.

The Sheriff's office has been doing this for around four years. The team goes around to a few different middle schools each year to play games.

The idea came around a few years ago when the deputies were invited to play at Jinks Middle School. They decided that it was so much fun, they wanted to do it every single year.

"It's been great. The Hurricane slowed us down a little bit as far as getting the word out, but I'm sure next year, we will get to play four or five games with other schools so it will be a good time," Sergeant Roy Davila said.

Mowat Middle School used this game as a fundraiser for one of their programs.