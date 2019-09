NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees plan to activate Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday or Thursday in an attempt to get the oft-injured outfielder ready for the playoffs.

Stanton has been limited to nine games this season. The four-time All-Star strained his left biceps on March 31 in his third game, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and returned June 18. In his sixth game back, he strained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an awkward headfirst slide into third base against Toronto on June 25.