ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Khalif Battle scored 26 points, including nine in overtime, as Temple took down UCF 77-70 on Saturday.

Battle also added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Jamille Reynolds added 16 points while going 7 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Hysier Miller recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Ithiel Horton finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Knights (13-8, 4-5). Lahat Thioune added 13 points and four steals for UCF. In addition, Darius Johnson had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

UCF forced overtime when Johnson rebounded his own intentional miss of a free throw, drew a foul and made both free throws to tie the score at 62 with one second left in regulation.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.