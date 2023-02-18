BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Raequan Battle’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Montana 72-68 on Saturday night.

Battle also had five rebounds for the Bobcats (19-9, 12-3 Big Sky Conference). Great Osobor shot 1 of 1 from the field and 12 for 16 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Darius Brown II shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Josh Bannan finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7). Aanen Moody added 21 points and six rebounds for Montana. In addition, Josh Vazquez finished with 13 points. The loss ended a five-game win streak for the Grizzlies.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Montana State hosts Sacramento State and Montana hosts Portland State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.