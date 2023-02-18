BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Raequan Battle’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Montana 72-68 on Saturday night.

Battle also had five rebounds for the Bobcats (19-9, 12-3 Big Sky Conference). Great Osobor shot 1 of 1 from the field and 12 for 16 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Darius Brown II shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Josh Bannan finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7). Aanen Moody added 21 points and six rebounds for Montana. In addition, Josh Vazquez finished with 13 points. The loss ended a five-game win streak for the Grizzlies.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Montana State hosts Sacramento State and Montana hosts Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.