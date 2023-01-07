LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Riley Battin scored 18 points to lead California Baptist over New Mexico State 70-61 on Saturday night.

Battin shot 6 for 9 from the floor (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Lancers (10-7, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong scored 10 points with five assists.

Deshawndre Washington finished with 20 points for the Aggies (7-9, 0-4). Issa Muhammad had 10 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Cal Baptist next plays Wednesday against Utah Valley at home, and New Mexico State will visit Seattle U on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.