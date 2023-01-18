OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Duquesne 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Banks also contributed four steals for the Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Yann Farell shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jimmy Clark III finished with 12 points and three steals for the Dukes (13-6, 3-3). Tre Williams added 11 points and two blocks for Duquesne. In addition, Rodney Gunn Jr. finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 17:26 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Banks led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-23 at the break. Saint Bonaventure was outscored by Duquesne in the second half by six points, with Farell scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Bonaventure visits Loyola Chicago while Duquesne hosts Fordham.

—

