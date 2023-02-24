RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Adrian Baldwin Jr.’s 18 points helped VCU defeat Richmond 73-58 on Friday night.

Baldwin also contributed five rebounds, eight assists, and four steals for the Rams (22-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jamir Watkins scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Jalen DeLoach finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Neal Quinn led the Spiders (14-15, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Tyler Burton added 18 points and seven rebounds for Richmond. Isaiah Bigelow also recorded four points.

VCU took the lead with 8:42 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-23 at halftime, with Baldwin racking up 10 points. VCU pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Richmond by one point in the final half, as Watkins led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

VCU’s next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis at home, while Richmond visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Wednesday.

