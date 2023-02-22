ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Reserve Selton Miguel scored 14 points to lead South Florida over UCF 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Miguel had five assists for the Bulls (12-16, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Ryan Conwell scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 5 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Keyshawn Bryant was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Ithiel Horton led the Knights (15-12, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and four steals. UCF also got 18 points, three steals and two blocks from Taylor Hendricks. CJ Kelly scored 14.

South Florida took the lead for good with 4:09 remaining in the first half.

NEXT UP

South Florida plays SMU at home on Saturday, and UCF visits Tulsa on Sunday.

—

