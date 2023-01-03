YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Leon Ayers III had 24 points in Bowling Green’s 91-65 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Ayers was 10 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Falcons (7-7). Chandler Turner scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Rashaun Agee recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (3-11) with 15 points and two steals. Tyson Acuff added 14 points and two steals for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Colin Golson Jr. finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.