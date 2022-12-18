LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Marchelus Avery had 26 points in New Mexico State’s 95-53 victory against Northern New Mexico on Sunday night.

Avery also had eight rebounds for the Aggies (6-4). DaJuan Gordon shot 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Doctor Bradley shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles were led by Damione Thomas, who recorded 11 points. Joe Saterfield added 11 points for Northern New Mexico. In addition, Keane Harris had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.