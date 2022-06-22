BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP)American star Caeleb Dressel has withdrawn from the rest of the world swimming championships in Budapest.

USA Swimming said Wednesday that the decision was made ”after conferring with Caeleb, his coaches and the medical staff.”

Dressel withdrew shortly before Tuesday’s semifinals the men’s 100 freestyle with an unspecified medical condition. He was also due to race the men’s 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly later in the worlds.

”Our priority is and will always be the health of our athletes and we will continue (to) give Caeleb the assistance he needs to recover quickly,” USA Swimming said.

The association was to give an update on the swimmer’s condition later Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Australian swimmer Shayna Jack broke her hand in training and will miss the rest of the worlds.

Jack broke her hand as she was warming up for the morning’s 100-meter freestyle heats.

The 23-year-old Jack previously helped Australia to gold in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay on Saturday and silver in the mixed 4×100 medley relay on Tuesday.

Jack was just the latest high-profile swimmer to pull out of the competition. Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, the Olympic silver medalist in the women’s 100, withdrew on Monday due to an ankle injury.

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan was fastest in 100 qualifying in their absence, followed by Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, the United States’ Torri Huske, and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

Four-time Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos withdrew from the men’s competition Monday. The South African said on social media that he had been struggling with his breathing for the previous three weeks ”since having multiple stints of bronchitis.”

