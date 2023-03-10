Josh Wolff has told his Austin FC players they do not have time to feel sorry for themselves as they prepare to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday.

Austin were on the end of a 3-0 defeat to Haitian side Violette AC in their CONCACAF Champions League debut in midweek and now have it all to do in next week’s last-16 second leg.

That defeat followed a rather mixed start to the 2023 campaign for Los Verdes, who lost 3-2 to St. Louis City in the opening game before beating CF Montreal 1-0.

Wolff took full blame for the manner in which his side crumbled against Violette and is hoping for a swift response in the league this weekend.

“I’m really disappointed with the result and the performance to a lot of degrees,” he said. “But I’m going to take responsibility.

“I did not get these guys wound up enough to compete and understand what this was going to be about, even as much as we talked about it.

“We’ll rebound. We have a big game against Salt Lake on the weekend. We’ve got to lick our wounds, rally and get ready for another big match.”

Real Salt Lake have an identical record to Austin, having defeated Vancouver Whitecaps and lost to Seattle Sounders so far.

Both of those games were on the road, and head coach Pablo Mastroeni is glad to be on home soil for the first time this season against Austin.

“I think the feeling of coming home, and the guys sleeping in their own beds and playing in front of a packed house, will be a welcome experience for us,” he said.

“It’ll be good to prepare this week and really dial in on some of the areas that we obviously need to continue to get better at.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Zac MacMath

MacMath has been kept extremely busy so far this season, with his 11 saves the second most in MLS behind Colorado Rapids’ William Yarbrough. RSL have faced a competition-high 37 shots across their first two games, and this may well be another busy day for the man between the sticks.

Austin FC – Maxi Urruti

Urruti made the difference against Montreal with the only goal of the game, coming 12 minutes after being introduced from the substitutes’ bench. The 32-year-old failed to make an impact when returning to the starting line-up against Violette, but Wolff may stick with him here.

MATCH PREDICTION – REAL SALT LAKE WIN

RSL will be out for revenge this weekend after being eliminated from last season’s MLS Cup playoffs by Austin.

The home team has come out on top in each of the past four regular-season meetings between these sides, including 1-0 and 2-1 wins for Salt Lake in 2022.

Austin have lost five road games on the spin in MLS, meanwhile, and on the back of a heavy Champions League loss in midweek, our predictor has Salt Lake as the favorites.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Real Salt Lake -44.9 percent

Austin -26.9 percent

Draw -28.2 percent