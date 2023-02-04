HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Zach Austin had 19 points to lead High Point to an 81-73 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Austin added seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for the Panthers (11-13, 3-9 Big South Conference). Abdoulaye Thiam finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Brock Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Buccaneers (8-15, 4-8) were led by Tahlik Chavez with 31 points. Claudell Harris Jr. added 18 points and five assists. Tyeree Bryan totaled 10 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. High Point visits Campbell, while Charleston Southern travels to play South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.