Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that Freeze has signed a memorandum of understanding with the school. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because final details of the contract were still being worked out.

Sports Illustrated was first to report that Auburn was finalizing a deal with Freeze.

He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.

Freeze is 68-44 in 11 seasons as a head coach at Arkansas State, Mississippi and Liberty, but he comes with baggage that required extensive vetting by Auburn.

He led the Rebels to a 39-25 record and four bowl games and even beat Auburn’s big rival, Alabama, in back-to-back seasons. But he resigned in the summer of 2017 after school officials uncovered a ”pattern of personal misconduct” starting with a call to a number used by an escort service from a university-issued cellphone.

That was after the NCAA had started an extensive investigation into rules violations committed by the football program under Freeze.

The NCAA found 21 violations of academic, booster and recruiting misconduct, most of which happened under Freeze’s watch. The rule-breaking landed Ole Miss on probation, including a two-year postseason ban and recruiting restrictions.

The NCAA’s ruling said Freeze promoted an atmosphere of rules compliance but failed to monitor his staff. Freeze received what would have been a light penalty: a suspension for two conference games if he had coached in 2018.

Instead, the personal misconduct matter was uncovered and he was forced to resign in July 2017.

He was out of college coaching for two years before landing in 2019 at Liberty, where he has gone 34-15 in four seasons, including 8-4 this year. The Flames ended the season with three straight losses, including a 49-14 blowout against New Mexico State.

Freeze acknowledged his interest in the Auburn job after that game Saturday.

The process of Auburn hiring Freeze was slowed over the weekend after a former Liberty student who had an interaction with the coach through social media over the summer emailed Auburn officials about the direct message he sent her.

The AP received a copy of the letter the woman sent to Auburn athletic director John Cohen and President Chris Roberts on Saturday urging the school not to hire Freeze.

The woman was plaintiff in a lawsuit against the school. She alleged she was sexually assaulted at Liberty and a settlement was reached in the case.

The case predated Freeze’s time at Liberty.

Freeze sent a brief direct message to the woman in July, defending Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw, whom the woman had posted negative comments about.

Auburn looked into the matter and found Freeze was unaware of the lawsuit.

Freeze now appears headed back to the SEC West to try to revive an Auburn program that has had plenty of success but has struggled to maintain it over the last two decades.

Auburn won a national title in 2010 under Gene Chizik and played for another three years later in Gus Malzahn’s first season. But the Tigers haven’t made the SEC championship game since 2017 and haven’t won a league title since 2013.

Running backs coach Carnell Williams, a former Auburn All-American and NFL first-round pick, served as interim coach for the final four games. Auburn went 2-2 and lost 49-27 in the regular season finale to finish 5-7.

AP Sports Writers John Zenor and Hank Kurz Jr. contributed to this report.

