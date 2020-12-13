Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (WMBB)– In a statement released by Auburn Athletics on Sunday, the school announced football coaching changes.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Green announced that Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.

In eight years, Malzahn had a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.



Greene recommended a change in the football team’s leadership to Auburn President Jay Gogue after a “thorough analysis” of the program. Gogue accepted Greene’s recommendation.



Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.