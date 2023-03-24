Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy hailed his team’s spirit after they fought back to earn a draw with Toronto FC, hoping the disappointment of not winning that game will spur them on against high-flying Atlanta United.

The Crew have one win, two draws and one defeat to their name so far this year, having come from behind to earn a creditable 1-1 draw in Toronto last time out.

With the visit of an unbeaten Atlanta team on the horizon, Nancy hopes his side’s frustration at failing to earn all three points last week will spur them on.

“I’m really, really proud of them because they tried to score the goal, but also to get the second goal and win,” Nancy reflected.

“I like what I saw from my players after the game. They were in the locker room upset and this is a good sign because, yes, we were close to scoring the second goal.

“We had really good opportunities. I thought we could’ve done better in these situations. That’s why I was happy to see my players reacting like that, with a bit of disappointment.”

Atlanta are top of the Eastern Conference with 10 points from four games, having hammered the Portland Timbers 5-1 last time out.

With the Five Stripes posting their best-ever MLS start, boss Gonzalo Pineda says a system-based focus has benefited his side.

“We’re not changing the core of the team, I think that’s important,” Pineda said. “But also, the clear understanding on the tactics and the roles. We’re big on the roles of the players.

“Everyone should have a role and everyone should understand the role on the field. From there they just apply them.

“The application is what will make us better, or worse, but they all should have a clear understanding of what they are doing.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Alexandru Matan

The Crew’s last two goals, scored by Matan and Jimmy Medranda, both came from outside the box.Since the start of the 2022 season, the Crew have had eight different players score at least once from outside the box, tied for the most in MLS in that time (with the New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union and Toronto), and Matan will be keen to provide another memorable moment on Saturday.

Atlanta United – Luiz Araujo

Wideman Araujo scored his second goal of the season in last week’s thrashing of the Timbers, and he will hope to continue his encouraging start to the year here. Araujo’s tally of 2.03 expected goals is higher than any of his Atlanta team-mates this term, while only Thiago Almada (19) has recorded more than his 17 shots.

MATCH PREDICTION – COLUMBUS CREW WIN

Columbus have won five of their last seven matches against Atlanta (D1 L1), a reversal of the first seven meetings between the sides across all competitions, in which Atlanta posted five victories (D1 L1).

The Crew have only lost one of their 12 home matches in February and March since the start of the 2017 season (W9 D2). Columbus have won their last six home games in February and March, including a 2-0 win over D.C. United earlier this season.

Atlanta, however, represent dangerous opponents after recording their best start to an MLS season in club history with 10 points from four games (W3 D1), while their tally of 11 goals scored has only been bettered four times at this stage of an MLS campaign.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Columbus Crew43.8 percent

Atlanta United27.5 percent

Draw 28.7 percent