Bruce Arena and Gonzalo Pineda are refusing to give up hope of reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs ahead of Saturday’s clash between New England Revolution and Atlanta United.

The Revs have lost three games in a row and are four points off the top seven in the Eastern Conference with two matches left to play.

Atlanta have won two and drawn one of their past three games, but they are two points outside the playoffs and have played a game more than Inter Miami in seventh.

Despite the bleak outlook, New England boss Arena hopes his side can at least take their disappointing campaign down to the final day.

“We’re not yet eliminated mathematically, so we’ve got to put everything we’ve got into this game in order to get three points,” he said.

“We hope there’s a slim chance to make the play-offs in Chicago. The only thing we can do is control ourselves, something we haven’t done a good job of in the past six games.”

Asked where it has gone wrong for his side in 2022, Arena said: “We’ve lost some good players and didn’t replace them the way we needed to.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and made a lot of mistakes both on the field and off. We’ve got to get it better for next year.”

Atlanta have a more realistic shot of climbing into the playoffs over the final week of the season, but for that to happen they will almost certainly need to beat New England and New York City FC.

“I think for us it’s the same goal as always, which is winning,” head coach Pineda said. “These are must-win games. These are finals for us.

“The past two weeks, we’ve been working on us and the principles that we want to do, how we want to play, trying to be sharper in certain things, especially in both boxes.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Andrew Farrell

Farrell recently made his 300th MLS appearance and is in line to make his 300th start in the competition should he be given the nod, as expected, against Atlanta. The 30-year-old defender has missed just one contest this season and leads all active MLS players in regular season games, starts and minutes played.

Atlanta United – Josef Martinez

Despite their promising run of form, United have scored only one goal across their past two matches. They had 16 shots against Philadelphia Union last time out without finding the net. Having been left out of the side of late after being suspended by the club for “detrimental conduct”, this could be the time to bring top-scorer Martinez back into the starting line-up.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Revolution are unbeaten in three straight matches against Atlanta United (W2 D1) including a 2-2 draw in Atlanta on May 15, after losing the previous four meetings. Both sides have recorded one win against the other in Foxborough, with the first two matches at New England ending in draws.

– New England have lost three straight matches after recording a four-match losing streak in March-April. This is the first time in Arena’s MLS career that his team has multiple losing streaks of at least three games in a single season.

– Atlanta United have collected seven points from their past three games (W2 D1), which is their best three-game stretch since March-April (also seven points), including a 1-0 win at Orlando on September 14. That win ended a 13-match road winless run (D5 L8) for the Five Stripes that dated back to early April.

– Carles Gil scored the Revolution’s last goal, a penalty against Houston on September 13. Four of Gil’s joint-team high seven goals have been scored from the spot, level with Gustavo Bou, who has not scored since July 16 and Adam Buksa, who transferred to French side Lens in June.

– Nine of United’s past 11 goals have been scored via headers, with six of those coming off corners. Only three of Atlanta’s first 35 goals were scored via headers, as well as just three coming off corners.